Broken pipes bring disaster to families celebrating Christmas

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Frozen pipes lead to disaster as families return from the holidays to find their homes flooded.

Keith Bush and his family were in Atlanta celebrating Christmas when he got word their home in Prospect had been hit by disaster.

“At that time, I called a friend of mine who lives down the street,” Bush said. “He came over and they Facetimed to me on my iPhone. And that’s when we see all the water coming down, and we just packed up everything we had, jumped in the truck and headed back home.”

The video call showed Bush what happened. A pipe feeding a sprinkler system burst, the ceiling collapsed and water covered the floor in Bush’s home inches deep.

“We don’t know if the restoration company can save a lot of our larger items because they were in water,” Bush said.

However, the damage did not stop at Bush’s door, because he lives on the third floor. The water also cascaded downstairs to neighbors below, including the home of Majda Ansari.

“And I started bringing the buckets and I started bringing the pads thinking it’s one place,” Ansari said. “And then it was going all over. Water was coming there, here.”

When the water started pouring into Ansari’s first-floor home, she said it looked like rain.

No room was untouched.

Ansari said she is not sure yet how she will get her life back together.

“Right now, I don’t know,” she said. “We are just trying to pick up the mess.”

