Community pays respects to mother, daughters killed in Valley Station murder-suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On a Wednesday afternoon, inside St. Stephen Baptist Church, Kenya and Louisville are in the same place to remember Mary Muchemi-Stanton and her daughters, Adrianna Stanton and Brianna Stanton.

The saying goes, ‘grief knows no bounds.’

It can cross countries and even span time.

In this case, grief has traveled more than 8,000 miles from Kenya to Louisville.

“It is a hard day today, especially having to see three coffins from the same family, the same time,” family friend Lilian Namayi said. “It’s just such an emotional day. But again, we are grateful for the community, their support and their love.”

The Stantons were killed on Dec. 3, when they were shot inside their home on East Pages Lane.

In a statement, Louisville Metro Police said officers arrived and found four people dead. A department spokesperson said that officers believe it was a murder-suicide situation.

Investigators said Mary’s husband and the girls’ father, Gary Stanton, was the aggressor in this situation.

After the shooting happened, Mary Stanton’s family, many of them from Kenya, were shocked and confused by what happened.

The family said that at the time, they had no reason to believe Mary and her husband had a conflict.

Three weeks later, Namayi wishes she would’ve known and could’ve helped.

“I wish you could’ve told us something, any signs of anything that we didn’t know,” she said. “I wish you could’ve communicated. We loved her. We loved her. She was lovable.”

The news of what happened hit Peter Muigi hard too. He is a friend of the family currently living in Seattle.

Muigi came to Louisville on Wednesday to preside over the funeral service.

“I must confess, this is the hardest funeral I’ve ever conducted,” Muigi said. “Injustice has been met on three beautiful souls. They didn’t have to die. They didn’t have to die that way. It wasn’t their time, but we will heal with time.”

Mary Stanton’s family had set up a GoFundMe page, to help acquire the money necessary to bring Stanton’s three brothers from Kenya to the United States for the funeral.

On Wednesday, Namayi said the family was able to raise the money for the plane tickets, but the U.S. Embassy denied visas for two of Stanton’s three brothers.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.