Firefighters perform ice rescue training near Prospect

Officials are warning about the importance of not walking or playing near ice over bodies of water.(Anchorage Fire & EMS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are warning about the importance of not walking or playing near ice over bodies of water.

As the temperature continues to climb from the weekend’s freezing temperatures, the Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS crews performed training operations on ice rescues.

AMFEMS officials said the training is important with fluctuating temperatures, as people may be curious about the thickness of the ice.

Jordan Yuodis, AMFEMS’ spokesman, said no matter how thick the ice may be it can be very dangerous.

“We don’t see it a lot so people are going to test it, see how thick it is,” Yuodis said. “The ice is thick, but no ice is safe, so stay off the ice.”

Crews were trained to submerge into the ice quickly, find and rescue subjects that had submerged. Officials state even a short amount of time spent in freezing water can cause hypothermia and other medical conditions.

Yuodis said people should also watch any pets who may be walking near bodies of water that have frozen over.

