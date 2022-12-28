Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Sunshine and warmer temperatures for Wednesday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy winds and highs near 50° this afternoon
  • Temperatures continue to warm through the weekend, turning spring-like
  • Showers move in Thursday evening, with rain chances through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast as temperatures warm into the 40s this afternoon. The warm temperatures and sunshine will do a good job of melting a lot of the snow.

Today’s southerly wind will gust to near 25 mph at times. We’ll see clear skies during the evening, however, clouds increase overnight.

Lows fall into the 30s and low 40s by Thursday morning. Despite cloudy skies on Thursday, highs max out in the 50s. Tomorrow will be breezy with gusts near 25 mph once again. Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front approaches the region. Lows slide into the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified
Update: Man arrested after police chase that injured 2 LMPD officers
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Power lines
Electric cooperatives ask customers to reduce unnecessary power usage
Zoneton Firefighters battle three fires Christmas Eve morning.
Multiple units battle 3 separate fires Christmas Eve morning
Last minute Christmas shoppers brave the cold in Louisville
Last minute Louisville shoppers take on the cold weather