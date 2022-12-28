FORECAST: Warmer weather arrives today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 50s through the weekend

Rain arrives late Thursday night into Friday morning

Wet weather likely for New Year’s Eve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is in today’s forecast as temperatures warm into the 40s this afternoon. The warm temperatures and sunshine will do a good job of melting a lot of the snow. Today’s southerly wind will gust to near 25 MPH at times. We’ll see clear skies during the evening, however, clouds increase overnight.

Lows fall into the 30s and low 40s by Thursday morning. Despite cloudy skies on Thursday, highs max out in the 50s. Tomorrow will be breezy with gusts near 25 MPH once again. Rain chances increase Thursday night into Friday morning as a cold front approaches the region. Lows slide into the 40s.

We’ll keep rain in the forecast for New Year’s Eve, however, much of that rain may move out just in time for New Year’s Day.

