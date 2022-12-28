FORECAST: Warmth and rain caps off a busy end to 2022

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures above freezing for the forseeable future

Rain chances increase starting Friday

Keeping an eye on storms early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will increase this evening as moisture ahead of our next system begins to pour in.

A decent breeze out of the south will also help to keep temperatures from falling below freezing heading into Thursday morning. Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Thursday as highs reach into the 50s. Most of Thursday looks pretty dry, but rain chances will begin to creep upward as we head into Thursday night.

As the cold front approaches Friday morning we’ll see showers increase, but rain does not look to be widespread or heavy just yet. Lows will drop into the 40s and lower 50s through this time. Aside from the morning showers, a good chunk of Friday actually looks dry.

It appears that the cold front and an area of low pressure will wait until late Friday night into early Saturday to make their surge toward us. Expect highs in the 50s on Friday.

Rain looks to be at its heaviest and most widespread point early Saturday morning as an area of low pressure moves through. We’ll see rain chances plummet during the Saturday evening timeframe, providing a drier forecast for New Year’s Eve festivities. Highs on Saturday will be close to 60 degrees!

After a drier start to 2023, we’ll keep tabs on storms for Monday night into early Tuesday, some of which could become strong.

It’s too early for exact details, but it appears that severe weather chances will be maximized southwest of our area.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.