Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana

Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana.

Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.

The display shows more than 350 photos of medical cannabis patients, each of them hoping to send a message.

The group hopes the hard-to-miss display catches the attention of lawmakers as they make their daily trips down the Capitol’s halls during the legislative session.

“Year after year, we’re overlooked, and this year we’re hoping that the legislature is going to pass a medical cannabis bill,” said Julie Cantwell, Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis. “So, a lot of these people you see on the wall can’t make it to Frankfort, so we’re bringing the people to Frankfort.”

Governor Andy Beshear also stopped by Wednesday to meet with the people behind the exhibit, taking a moment to listen. Beshear says at least 35 other states have some type of medicinal cannabis legislation and he doesn’t want the commonwealth to be in the bottom 15.

“It can be a veteran suffering from PTSD. It can be a family member suffering from epilepsy. It can be extreme anxiety,” said Gov. Beshear. “These aren’t stories. They are realities.”

Beshear, Cantwell and other supporters are counting on 2023 to be the year they can finally care for their loved ones without criminal penalties.

Governor Beshear has already taken some action on medical marijuana in the state. He loosened restrictions through an executive order that takes effect on Sunday.

The Governor wants to legislature to prioritize discussion on medical marijuana during Kentucky’s regular session, which begins in less than a week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Man arrested after police chase that injured 2 LMPD officers
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified

Latest News

The fire took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening.
Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
Mayor Fischer, Congressman Yarmuth announce transportation grants
Another University of Louisville athlete will be joining a local nonprofit to inspire...
UofL linebacker Monty Montgomery joins Christopher 2X Game Changers youth advisory board
Pothole patching on Gene Snyder Freeway
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time