Health officials provide tips to ease stress of New Year’s resolutions

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Year is approaching fast, and some people may be putting too much pressure on themselves to set a New Year’s resolution and stick to it.

Brandon Keys, a therapist with UofL Health Peace Hospital, said people shouldn’t be too hard on themselves if they don’t meet their goals exactly.

People may feel defeated or that they’ve failed in the new year if their goals are set too high, so while many people try the mindset of “New Year, new me,” Keys said people should instead make subtle changes in their life rather than having exact metrics.

“We need to try to embody the things we want to be different in our lives,” Keys said.

Keys recommends some ways people can improve their mental health in the new year include prioritizing themselves before helping others and having a good support group.

