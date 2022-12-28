Contact Troubleshooters
Imposter scams, robocalls and credit card fraud top the list of most common cons of 2022

Check your credit card statements regularly to scan for fraudulent charges
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
InvestigateTV - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a list of the most common scams to help consumers protect themselves and their loved ones.

Imposter Scams

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reported almost 300,000 reports of imposter scams in the first nine months of this year.

Darius Kinsgley with Chase Bank told us that if you ever get a suspicious message from someone saying they’re from your financial institution, don’t respond. Kingsley said if you do respond it confirms your number to the scammer and they will call back.

Robocalls

Giulia Porter of Robokiller said that, according to statistics, it’s possible in 2022 that every American with a smart phone has received a robocall about car warranties more than three times.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), since 2018 there have been as many as 8 billion robocalls connected to car warranty scams alone.

The FCC issued cease and desist notices to voice service carriers in an effort to stem the tide of these automated calls with noticeable results. According to Porter there has been a large decrease in month over month robocalls since the FCC acted.

Credit card fraud

The FTC receive almost 340,000 complaints about credit card fraud in the first three quarters of 2022.

Kim Palmer of NerdWallet said credit card fraud is one of the most common types of scams. However, Palmer said if you catch and report it, you have a good chance to recover your lost money.

She advised consumers to check their credit card statements regularly to quickly find fraudulent charges. If you do find something amiss, report it to your credit card company and let them know your card might be compromised.”

You can report fraud directly to the FTC and to your state consumer protection office.

