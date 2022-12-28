Jeffersontown to break ground on new police headquarters

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf is about to leave office, but not before getting started on a brand new police station.

The new Jeffersontown Police Department headquarters going right behind Jeffersontown City Hall. The project is costing roughly $14 million.

The city is breaking ground on the brand new 40,000 square-foot facility Thursday afternoon.

The goal is to have 80 people working in the building, including about 60 sworn officers.

The city expects more officers partially because more neighborhoods are expected to want to be annexed by Jeffersontown.

A new police headquarters was a big part of Mayor-elect Carol Pike’s campaign.

“We want the best of the best police department that we can have for our police officers,” Mayor-elect Pike said. “Safety is a number on concern for everyone. I have plans to have the police interact on the streets more with our citizens.”

This project costing roughly $14 million will be finished well into her term. City officials are expecting about 18 to 20 months for this to wrap up.

