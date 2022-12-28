Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.(Generic Image)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers had been informed gunshots had been fired in a parking lot at the location.

Soon after officers arrived to the scene, they learned a man had been taken to the hospital via car with a non-serious gunshot wound. The man’s age was not provided.

A second victim, a woman, was found at the scene with injuries from debris as a result of the shooting, police said.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after police chase that injured 2 LMPD officers
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter

Latest News

Shrinkflation, as it’s called, has made some shoppers so mad they have turned to social media...
Make Ends Meet: How to handle shrinkflation
Officials are warning about the importance of not walking or playing near ice over bodies of...
Firefighters perform ice rescue training near Prospect
Allan Parnell, more famously known as Mister “P,” started his trucking company, Mister “P”...
Mister ‘P’ on the success of Mister ‘P’ Express
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom