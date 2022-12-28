LMPD: 2 injured in Valley Station shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers had been informed gunshots had been fired in a parking lot at the location.

Soon after officers arrived to the scene, they learned a man had been taken to the hospital via car with a non-serious gunshot wound. The man’s age was not provided.

A second victim, a woman, was found at the scene with injuries from debris as a result of the shooting, police said.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

