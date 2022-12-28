Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom

Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, according to an arrest report.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged after being accused of sticking a phone camera inside an employee bathroom and taking photos and videos of victims inside.

Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, according to an arrest report.

Police said the incident occurred on Nov. 12 at an unnamed business in Jefferson County.

Phillips, the manager of the business at the time, is accused of placing a phone camera in the ceiling of an employee bathroom with the purpose of capturing images and videos without the victim’s consent.

Officials said Phillips saved images of four victims on his phone, one who is 15 years old and one who is 16 years old.

While the two minors had been using the restroom, the arrest report states photos and videos were captured in multiple states of undress.

The report states one of the victims had found the camera inside the ceiling tile and brought it to Phillips’ attention. He then placed the phone in the trash, then retrieved the phone from the trash can and handed it over to police.

Following a search warrant on the phone, a video was discovered of Phillips placing the phone in the ceiling tile of the bathroom.

In court on Wednesday, Phillips entered a not guilty plea. A judge placed his bond at $50,000, with home incarceration if posted.

He is due back in court on Jan. 5, 2023.

