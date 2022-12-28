Man arrested after police chase that injured 2 LMPD officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department have been sent to the hospital after a traffic stop and police chase near the Valley Station neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to an incident at the intersection of Moorewick Way and Lower River Road, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed an officer attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle in the area.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle took off and dragged the officer, causing the officer to fall to the ground, Ellis said.

Police began pursuing the vehicle, and a short time later, the vehicle struck a marked LMPD cruiser.

Two officers were taken to University Hospital by EMS with injuries that appear to be minor, police said.

Ellis confirmed the stolen vehicle was the result of a domestic incident that began earlier.

The man police said was behind the wheel of that stolen car was taken into custody. Casey Burk, 56, of Louisville, has been arrested on multiple charges. Those charges include assault of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, kidnapping, and terroristic threatening.

Burk appeared in court for his arraignment Wednesday morning. His bond has been set at $250,000 and he is expected to be back in court again next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.