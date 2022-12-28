Man taken to hospital after being shot on Baxter Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot in the Highlands.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 900 block of Baxter Avenue on Tuesday just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they got there.

He was taken to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

