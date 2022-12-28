Meade County residents without water for over 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday afternoon, the Meade County Water District told people they were cutting off service for eight to 10 hours due to cold temperatures and the increase in customer demand.

24 hours later and some are still without running water.

When the water stopped running, Tracy Harvill assumed her pipes had frozen, but that’s not what happened.

It wasn’t until she got on Facebook that she learned what had happened.

The Meade County Water District posted on Facebook that they were cutting off water at around 3 p.m. Monday.

Harvill took them at their word, and expected to be without water for eight to 10 hours, so she did just enough to last them the rest of the day.

“I scrounged up some snow off the ground from outside and brought it inside and we melted it so we could at least have enough water to flush toilets twice before we went to bed,” Harvill said.

Harvill has three horses that she said need at least 10 gallons of water a day each. But more importantly than that, her parents are staying with her.

“One is 78 and the other one is 90, and I really can’t afford for them to living in unsanitary conditions,” Harvill said.

Harvill understands why there’s no water, but she doesn’t understand the lack of communication.

“Nothing on their website was updated,” Harvill said. “They made that one vague post yesterday. And that was it.”

On Christmas, the water district asked customers to only use the water they needed. Many people, like Harvill, didn’t see that post until it was too late.

“We ran the dishwasher and did two loads of laundry on Sunday,” Harvill said. “We would not have done that if we had actually seen that there was an issue.”

Now nearly triple the amount of time the water district said the shutoff would last, Harvill is getting resourceful.

“I took my power drill and a pick axe, and I walked onto my above-ground pool because the ice is four inches thick on my pool,” Harvill said. “I drilled down and used my pickaxe to open up a hole in the pool and I dropped the pump down and now I’m pumping water out into buckets to bring inside so we can flush our toilets.”

WAVE News reached out to the water district for a comment, but haven’t heard anything back.

