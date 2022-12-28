Multiple prior charges against man who failed to escape up Covington flood wall

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man who tried to escape Covington police officers Monday night by driving up a floodwall has four active criminal cases going against him, prosecutors say.

Tire marks remain in the snow on East 20th Street near Glenway Avenue 44-year-old Donnie Applegate allegedly tried and failed to drive up the Covington floodwall.

On the other side lies the Licking River. Had the attempt gone off, the man believed to be Applegate likely would have plunged into the cold waters.

As well as tire marks, fragments of a Covington police cruiser still litter the ground where Applegate allegedly put his car in reverse, tried unsuccessfully to hit a police officer and then rammed his car into the officer’s vehicle.

“It was very scary, very jarring,” said Derick Woodward, who was watching tv with his girlfriend nearby when the incident unfolded.

“By the time we look out the front window here, we see the car jump the curb,” Woodward continued. “He’s halfway up the hill, reaches the top before he loses traction and slides down.”

It all happened, police say, after officers attempted a traffic stop from which Applegate allegedly fled.

No one was injured. Applegate is charged with fleeing, criminal mischief and attempted murder of a police officer.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders says the chase started at E 15th Street and Madison Avenue.

He also says it’s the second time Applegate has fled from police officers in the last 10 days.

Sanders explains Fort Mitchell PD got a call on Dec. 17 about a suspected drunk driver and tried to pull Applegate over on Dixie Highway.

Applegate allegedly led those officers on a slow-speed chase, which concluded when he turned down a dead-end street and hit a tree.

Officers found meth in the car, and Applegate was treated for an overdose, Sanders says.

Applegate faces charges of theft and bail jumping in two additional cases, according to the commonwealth’s attorney.

He is at the Kenton County Jail on $110,000 in bail.

Sergeant Hartzler said during flight Applegate changed direction and attempted to run over a pursuing officer. No one was hurt.@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/irqhLRP5LY — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) December 27, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.