Oldham County police release photos of wanted vehicle from deadly Christmas hit-and-run

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County police have identified a suspect vehicle from a deadly hit-and-run on Christmas.

The incident happened around 6:18 p.m., when dispatchers received a call of a person struck by a vehicle in the 6100 block of West Ky. Highway 146, according to a release.

Officers arrived and found a man, identified as LaGrange resident Gage Thurman, unresponsive and with visible head trauma.

Police said Thurman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oldham County Police Department said the suspect’s vehicle is a dark grey SUV. The vehicle will most likely have damage to the front or passenger side.

OCPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300 or report a tip using the department’s online tip portal.

