Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence

The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were "extremely thankful."
The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were “extremely thankful.”(Michigan State Police)
By Kayla Jones and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Troopers in Michigan pooled their own money to buy a family Christmas presents after they learned the father, whom they arrested, did not buy any gifts for his children.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the home on Christmas Day and arrested the father for domestic violence and felonious assault.

While they were there, the troopers learned that the father had not given his four children any Christmas presents. After leaving the home, troopers decided to pool together their own money to buy and wrap gifts for the kids.

The troopers returned to the home the next day to deliver the presents. State police said the mother and children were “extremely thankful.”

“Thank you troopers for going above and beyond to serve your community,” Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Officials did not give further details on the man’s arrest.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

