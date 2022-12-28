Contact Troubleshooters
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting near a Valley Station funeral home on Wednesday afternoon in Valley Station.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers had been informed gunshots had been fired in a parking lot at the location. A WAVE News photographer observed the scene near the Newcomer Funeral Home.

Soon after officers arrived, they learned a man had been taken to the hospital via car with a non-serious gunshot wound. The man’s age was not provided.

A second victim, a woman, was found at the scene with injuries from debris as a result of the shooting, police said.

The United States Postal Service said U.S. Postal Inspectors responded to the scene after confirming a postal letter carrier had been injured in the incident.

USPS said it is working with LMPD in its investigation.

Newcomer Funeral Home released a statement on Tuesday afternoon’s shooting.

“Newcomer’s thoughts are with those that have been affected by today’s events and their families. We hope the people who have been injured make a quick and full recovery. We are thankful for the Louisville Metro Police Department’s quick response. Newcomer is fully cooperating with authorities and will have no further comment at this time.”

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

