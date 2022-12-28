Contact Troubleshooters
WKU experiences damage to campus buildings amid the winter blast

The university hit by winter blast works on repairs after the damage it caused.
By Lindsey Jenkins
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The extreme cold that began Friday, December 23 has caused Western Kentucky University to experience damage to multiple buildings throughout their campus.

“When you have as many facilities as we do and as large an operation as the university is, it just becomes difficult when things like that happen,” said Jace Lux, WKU’s spokesperson and director of Media Relations.

Not only did the low temperatures burst pipes, but they also affected air coils within the buildings. Campus facility crews have been working alongside Paul Davis Restoration to get it all cleaned up.

“When our facilities crew saw that our weather was going to be as cold and frigid as it was, they began to take some of those steps,” said Lux.

Lux said it was convenient that this happened while students were not in session and off on their winter breaks.

A few areas that were affected were the press box at the baseball fields and the new commons library, neither of which would be used for classes now.

“As the weather continues to improve and temperatures continue to increase we’ll be able to help speed up that recovery process and that clean-up process,” said Lux.

Despite the work that still has to be done, WKU is confident that all repairs will be done in time for students to begin their spring semester as regularly scheduled on Jan. 17, 2023.

“We all love the cold weather and the snow but hopefully it doesn’t get that cold again this winter because I think that was really hard on everybody,” said Lux.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

