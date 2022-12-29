Contact Troubleshooters
1 dead, 2 in custody following shooting in Madison factory parking lot

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are leading an investigation into a shooting within a factory parking lot in Madison.

The shooting happened on Thursday at Madison Precision Products, located at 94 E 400 North. The factory creates aluminum die-cast products for engine parts.

According to Indiana radio station WORX, one person was found dead and two other people are in custody.

No other details have been provided.

This story will be updated.

