Beshear awards nearly $36M to prepare children for Kindergarten

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the federal government has selected Kentucky for...
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36M grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36M grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten.

The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant will provide Ky. with $11.9M each year over a three-year period. Beshear said these funds will help the commonwealth develop and expand early learning programs, build an early childhood education workforce talent pipeline and expand access to high quality for children most in need.

The federal award will build upon a $10.6M PDG B-5 grant Kentucky received in 2019. Since then, Kentucky has advanced the goals outlined in the grant’s strategic plan.

In addition to federal funding, the Beshear-Coleman administration has also increased state funding for early childhood education. This year, Team Kentucky’s budget request of $125.9M won legislative approval and fully funds full-day kindergarten for the children of the commonwealth. During the next two years, Gov. Beshear has allotted $1.4M for the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood. The state will invest $6M in the state’s Regional Collaborative Network and $1.4M annually.

As part of his commitment to early childhood education, Beshear has proposed an Education First Plan to be considered during the upcoming 2023 legislative session. The Governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the pandemic and years of denied pay raises that have contributed to the state’s nearly 11,000 public school teacher vacancies, by providing funding for a 5% pay raise for school staff, universal pre-K, textbooks, technology and training, teacher student loan forgiveness and social and mental health services.

Gov. Beshear is also asking lawmakers to consider restoring new teacher pensions, which he said is the single most effective action we can take to keep new teachers in the classroom.

