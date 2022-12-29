‘Complete lack of reverence’: River City FOP responds to racial justice marker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local fraternal order of police released a statement following the unveiling of a new historical marker to highlight the racial justice protests.

The marker was unveiled on Wednesday in Jefferson Square Park, memorializing the deaths of Breonna Taylor, David “YaYa” McAtee and Tyler Gerth and provide detail on racial justice protests that took place across the United States.

River City FOP Lodge 614 released a statement on Wednesday criticizing the placement of the marker and what it represents.

“It is not lost on the members of the FOP that his administration chose to memorialize on the marker that rioters and protesters called the park ‘Injustice Square Park’, only feet from the solemn area that holds the monument honoring police officers killed in the line of duty while serving and protecting this community,” the statement reads.

The FOP said the marker is part of the reason why officers feel disenfranchised by Fischer’s administration, contributing to the shortage of LMPD officers.

“The placing of this marker in that spot by the Fischer administration shows a complete lack of reverence for our fallen officers and their families,” the statement continues.

The organization said it will hold conversations on moving the memorial from Jefferson Square Park to a location “that truly values law enforcement officers.”

