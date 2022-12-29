Contact Troubleshooters
Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard

The fire took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening.
The fire took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening.

Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later.

The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m.

While on the scene, firefighters found one adult who had died.

LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

