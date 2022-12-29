Person dies in mobile home fire on Taylor Boulevard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person has died following a mobile home fire on Wednesday evening.

Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later.

The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m.

While on the scene, firefighters found one adult who had died.

LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

