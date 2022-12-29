Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Firefighters remove snake from truck’s engine

A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.
A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) – Firefighters in Florida got quite an unusual call on Thursday.

Someone stopped by the fire station in Fort Myers asking for help after they found a snake in their truck engine.

The firefighters were able to remove the snake safely.

Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.
Firefighters in Ft. Myers, Florida removed a pet ball python from someone's truck.(Fort Myers Fire Department)

The snake turned out to be a ball python and is most likely someone’s escaped pet.

Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Attempts are being made to find the ball python’s owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Police were called to the Waffle House in Horry County, South Carolina along Highway 544 for an...
Waffle House employee fights off intruders with his own gun, police say
FILE - Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary...
Biden outpacing Trump, Obama with diverse judicial nominees
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo area digs out
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Louisville man indicted in connection to 2016 cold case murders outside church