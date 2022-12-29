FORECAST: Cloudy but warmer day ahead; rain returns tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Breezy today with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH

Highs in the 50s through the New Year’s weekend

Rain returns this evening, with rain chances through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase throughout this morning and hold tough for the rest of the day. Strong southerly wind, gusting between 20 and 30 MPH, pushes highs into the 50s despite the clouds.

Rain showers push into the region this evening as a cold front approaches (areas along and west of I-65 look to have the best rain chance tonight). Lows slide into the 40s and low 50s tonight.

While rain is in Friday’s forecast, the entire day will not be a washout. Rounds of rain roll through the region tomorrow as highs climb into the 50s and, for some, the low 60s.

Rain chances ramp up Friday night as the cold front finally pushes into the area. Lows in the 50s.

More rain is expected on Saturday but current trends have the rain moving out just in time for New Year’s Eve festivities Saturday night. New Year’s Day looks mild and dry before rain returns Monday into Tuesday.

