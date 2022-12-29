Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cloudy but warmer day ahead; rain returns tonight

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Breezy today with gusts between 20 and 30 MPH
  • Highs in the 50s through the New Year’s weekend
  • Rain returns this evening, with rain chances through the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds increase throughout this morning and hold tough for the rest of the day. Strong southerly wind, gusting between 20 and 30 MPH, pushes highs into the 50s despite the clouds.

Rain showers push into the region this evening as a cold front approaches (areas along and west of I-65 look to have the best rain chance tonight). Lows slide into the 40s and low 50s tonight.

While rain is in Friday’s forecast, the entire day will not be a washout. Rounds of rain roll through the region tomorrow as highs climb into the 50s and, for some, the low 60s.

Rain chances ramp up Friday night as the cold front finally pushes into the area. Lows in the 50s.

More rain is expected on Saturday but current trends have the rain moving out just in time for New Year’s Eve festivities Saturday night. New Year’s Day looks mild and dry before rain returns Monday into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday 28, 2022

Most Read

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom

Latest News

Daugherty Insurance gives insight on how to prevent busted pipes and save you thousands of...
Louisville insurance company says being preventative is key to avoid busted pipes
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Wednesday 28, 2022
Daugherty Insurance, a local insurance company, gave some advice to follow to avoid having a...
Louisville insurance company says being preventative is key to avoid busted pipes