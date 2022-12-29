Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain chances go up for the end of the week

Downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from the SkyTrack camera in Jeffersonville, Ind.
Downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from the SkyTrack camera in Jeffersonville, Ind.(Source: WAVE News)
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers early Friday, higher rain chances Friday night and early Saturday
  • Drier as the ball drops on New Year’s Eve
  • Keeping an eye on strong storm potential early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few rain showers will push in this evening, affecting areas primarily along and north of the Ohio River.

Low temperatures won’t drop much as we see 50s by Friday morning. Friday is certainly not a washout despite the high rain chance affixed to the day. Shower chances will be around in the morning, but by midday and through the afternoon the rain will be north of our area.

Highs will top out in the 60s. Rain chances go up in a big way Friday night as the cold front and an area of low pressure approach from the west.

Lows will be in the 50s as we head toward a soggy Saturday morning. We’ll see periods of rain and thunder early on New Year’s Eve, but during the afternoon most of this will push southeast of our area as highs get into the mid to upper 50s.

Rain looks to exit our area in time for most of our evening plans on New Year’s Eve, with temperatures near 50 as the ball drops Saturday night.

Sunday looks dry with highs in the 50s, but it’s late Monday when the weather gets active again.

We’re looking for thunderstorms to move through late Monday into early Tuesday morning, bringing the chance for a few stronger storms.

As of this writing the main severe weather threat looks to be just southwest of our area but we’re watching this closely.

