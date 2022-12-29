Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Growth of ‘Bourbonism’ celebrated by city officials

Through the last decade, Louisville Metro has experienced a growth in bourbon experiences and...
Through the last decade, Louisville Metro has experienced a growth in bourbon experiences and developments.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Through the last decade, Louisville Metro has experienced a growth in bourbon experiences and developments.

On Thursday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer joined chef Edward Lee and other Louisville business partners to celebrate the past 10 years of Bourbonism.

The term was coined to focus on four key components of bourbon growth in the city: bourbon, Kentucky hospitality, distillery experiences and the local food and restaurant scene.

The developments for the bourbon industry has totaled in around $261 million in investments.

”Bourbonism is embedded everywhere in the community,” Fischer said. “From the walls at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to the 11-foot barrel art installation in downtown’s Bourbon District, throughout our local restaurant scene, which was ranked amongst the Top 10 Foodie Cities by Southern Living and one of the Best Foodie Cities by WalletHub. People are now coming to our city with great expectations and guess what, we exceed those expectations.”

Fischer also thanked the original Food and Bourbon Work Group, which was formed in 2014 to help give the bourbon industry a boost in Louisville.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

The deep freeze over the weekend brought a water-soaked Christmas for some families.
Repairs to freeze-related flood damage could take months in some cases
According to Norton Healthcare, they saw an increase in visits because of the flu, RSV, and...
Norton Healthcare sees decline in emergency room visits
The indictment was served by LMPD’s Cold Case Unit for 42-year-old Donnie Ashby, who is being...
Louisville man indicted in connection to 2016 cold case murders outside church
Lewis County participates in child passenger safety
Norton Children’s Hospital issues car seat safety warnings