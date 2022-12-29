Growth of ‘Bourbonism’ celebrated by city officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Through the last decade, Louisville Metro has experienced a growth in bourbon experiences and developments.

On Thursday, Louisville mayor Greg Fischer joined chef Edward Lee and other Louisville business partners to celebrate the past 10 years of Bourbonism.

The term was coined to focus on four key components of bourbon growth in the city: bourbon, Kentucky hospitality, distillery experiences and the local food and restaurant scene.

The developments for the bourbon industry has totaled in around $261 million in investments.

”Bourbonism is embedded everywhere in the community,” Fischer said. “From the walls at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport to the 11-foot barrel art installation in downtown’s Bourbon District, throughout our local restaurant scene, which was ranked amongst the Top 10 Foodie Cities by Southern Living and one of the Best Foodie Cities by WalletHub. People are now coming to our city with great expectations and guess what, we exceed those expectations.”

Fischer also thanked the original Food and Bourbon Work Group, which was formed in 2014 to help give the bourbon industry a boost in Louisville.

