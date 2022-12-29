Ky. Expo Center announces parking rate increases in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers heading to the Kentucky Expo Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center for events will be paying more for parking in the new year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, the downtown Cowger and Commonwealth parking garages near the Kentucky International Convention Center will charge the following rates:

$3 for 0 hours to 1 hour

$5 for 1 hour to 2 hours

$7 for 2 hours to 4 hours

$10 for 4 hours to 8 hours

$12 for 8 hours to 24 hours

The release states monthly parking rates will also increase 6% to include state sales tax.

Standard vehicle parking rates at the Kentucky Exposition Center will increase from $10 to $12 for customers who pay at the entrance gates. People who purchase standard vehicle parking online will pay only $10.60 for a single-use one-day pass.

Officials also said standard single-day in-out parking passes for eligible events will be $15, and bus parking will be $25. These passes will not be able to be purchased online.

A 6% sales tax will also be included for all 2023 parking rates, with parking rates subject to change.

For more information and to purchase tickets in advance, click or tap here.

