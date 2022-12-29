Louisville insurance company says being preventative is key to avoid busted pipes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daugherty Insurance, a local insurance company, gave some advice to follow to avoid having a pipe burst in cold weather.

The latest winter chill has left scores of homeowners with frozen and busted pipes.

Dealing with a frozen and busted pipe is an issue nobody wants to deal with, including Insurance companies.

By now, most people know how pipes burst in freezing weather. The water turns to ice, the ice expands in the pipes creating a ton of pressure, and when the ice melts the pressure splits the pipe.

The problem is, insurance companies say people aren’t being preventative.

“You know the problem is that people need to be more cognizant to look to make sure they check things out before they actually run and do a lot of damage to your home,” said Daugherty Insurance Agency owner Carol Daugherty Epley.

Epley said the rule of thumb is to keep your heat on between 68 and 72 degrees, while leaving your faucets running at a steady drip.

If that doesn’t work, they say you should take immediate action.

“If you do find yourself in a situation where you may suspect you have a leak or that your pipes may be frozen, run outside, cut off that main valve right away and immediately call a plumber,” Daugherty Insurance Marketing Operations Manager Colin Daugherty McDowell said. “You don’t want to wait.”

If you do wait, the almost 60 year-old company said the wait to see a plumber or restoration company can be more than a week and leave you paying thousands of dollars in damages.

“I had a lady today say she needed a lot of work in her bathroom and it has already exceeded 30,000 dollars from the damage to her walls,” Daugherty Epley said.

Being precautious can save you money and protect your prized possessions.

“It’s about the loss of personal property and the effects that cannot be replaced,” McDowell said. “That’s why it’s so important to take preventative measures.”

Daugherty Insurance said damage from frozen pipes are under regular homeowner’s insurance but say to make sure you’re working with insurance partners who know what you need.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.