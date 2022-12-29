Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer.

William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.

Judy’s arrest report states LMPD was initially called to the scene of a possible domestic dispute in the 500 block of Rothbury Lane.

The report states Judy and a female were in the middle of the street arguing with each other.

When an officer arrived, the woman had gotten into a truck and Judy was arguing with another person.

The officer made contact with the woman, who said Judy was angry because the other person began recording her and Judy’s argument.

Judy was asked to come towards the officer, and when he did, police said Judy was yelling and acting as if he would hit the officer.

The report states the officer ordered Judy to stop as he began to walk away and grabbed his shirt. Judy turned toward the officer “in a fighting stance,” then the officer took Judy to the ground.

During a struggle, the officer’s finger was broken.

Judy ran away from the officer and got into a vehicle. The report states Judy had turned the vehicle towards the officer in an attempt to hit him.

The vehicle got so close to the officer that police said he had to jump into a bed of thorn bushes to avoid being hit.

A second victim who was receiving a delivery at the time was also nearly hit by Judy’s vehicle.

Police said a third victim has been following Judy in his truck and pulled up next to him at a stop sign. Judy turned his truck towards the third victim attempting to hit him.

While doing this, Judy’s truck spun out in the roadway. The third victim attempted to get away from Judy’s truck during this time.

Judy is said to have sped off from the area, hitting a parked vehicle and driving through several yards to escape police.

The officer said he attempted to pull Judy over with lights and sirens activated. Police said most of the incident was captured on bodycam footage.

Following investigation, officials identified Judy as a possible suspect and arrested him Wednesday night.

Police said the officer was treated at the hospital for a broken finger, which may need surgery, according to the report.

Judy was booked in Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.