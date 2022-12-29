Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man indicted in connection to 2016 cold case murders outside church

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police secured an indictment for a man connected to the shooting death of two people outside a church in 2016.

The indictment was served by LMPD’s Cold Case Unit for 42-year-old Donnie Ashby, who is being charged in connection to the deaths of Linda Leslie and Julian Ramirez, according to LMPD.

On August 31, 2016, Leslie and Ramirez were found shot to death inside a car in a church parking lot on the 4800 block of South 3rd St.

The victims were found after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle outside the church.

Ashby is currently being held at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, Ky. for unrelated offenses, LMPD confirmed. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 9, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from the SkyTrack camera in Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Rain chances go up for the end of the week
Lewis County participates in child passenger safety
Norton Children’s Hospital issues car seat safety warnings
Mayor Greg Fischer joined family and friends of Breonna Taylor to unveil a new historical...
‘Complete lack of reverence’: River City FOP responds to racial justice marker
The funding will be split between Ohio and Kentucky over a multi-year grant agreement, the...
$1.6B awarded for Brent Spence Bridge project; Work to begin in 2023