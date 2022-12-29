Louisville man indicted in connection to 2016 cold case murders outside church

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police secured an indictment for a man connected to the shooting death of two people outside a church in 2016.

The indictment was served by LMPD’s Cold Case Unit for 42-year-old Donnie Ashby, who is being charged in connection to the deaths of Linda Leslie and Julian Ramirez, according to LMPD.

On August 31, 2016, Leslie and Ramirez were found shot to death inside a car in a church parking lot on the 4800 block of South 3rd St.

The victims were found after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle outside the church.

Ashby is currently being held at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, Ky. for unrelated offenses, LMPD confirmed. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 9, 2023.

