Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Magoffin County Schools facing lawsuit over bus crash

WATCH | Magoffin County Schools facing lawsuit over bus crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Magoffin County School District and one of its bus drivers are facing a lawsuit.

More:

The suit was filed by the mothers of two students injured in a bus crash last month. They claim the school system failed to provide and enforce adequate safety policies.

The lawsuit named the bus driver, Wanda Bailey, and the Magoffin County Board of Education as defendants.

The complaint is seeking money for medical and other expenses and punitive damages.

More than a month after this school bus toppled off the side of a Magoffin County road, the wounds are still very much there for the 18 children who were on the bus.

Several students who were on this bus on November 14 spent several days in the hospital with serious injuries.

Billy Johnson is a personal injury attorney in Pikeville. He is representing two families who filed this lawsuit Wednesday against Magoffin County Schools and the bus driver claiming negligence.

“I want to get to the bottom of this. I want to find out what happened,” said Johnson. “I want to take care of these kids. I want all of these kids taken care of. I want a message sent this is not going to be tolerated in eastern Kentucky. Our community will not allow this.”

Johnson says their case will claim reckless driving by the bus driver caused the bus to go over the embankment. The suit also accuses the district of being negligent in supervision and is also liable.

“There should be training, there should be supervision and monitoring of these drivers to the point that communities don’t have to worry about their getting on the bus to go to school,” said Johnson.

No dates for any hearings have been set as the lawsuit was just filed and the district has time to file a response.

Johnson says he expects more families and attorneys to join the suit, which could take more than a year to resolve either through litigation or a trial.

Beyond the suit, Johnson says safety along the stretch of Kentucky 40 and rural roads like it also need to be improved.

“You know if you run off the road down in the flat lands, you run into a field. Up here, you run off the road, you’re gonna hit an oak tree, you’re gonna hit a cliff, or go over a mountain. We definitely are looking into that,” said Johnson.

Johnson says they are looking into a road design and are calling for a guard rail to make sure safety is enhanced.

“Whatever amount of time it takes, we’re going to get to the bottom of this and find out what happened,” said Johnson.

Magoffin County School Board Attorney Don McFarland released a statement regarding the lawsuit:

By way of a statement, we have not received any officially filed suit papers from attorney Johnson. Multiple students are represented by attorneys from all areas of the Commonwealth and from what I understand, out-of-state attorneys as well. I assume that multiple lawsuits will be filed which allege negligence on the part of almost anyone attached to the school system. The Magoffin County school system maintains that it properly trains, monitors, tests, and oversees all its employees, including bus drivers. This bus crash was a devastating accident and was an extremely unfortunate event that was beyond the control of the Magoffin County School Board. The Superintendent and Board of Education have always and will always look after the safety, the education and the well-being of our students and we deeply regret that this tragic accident occurred.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two other men, Christian Kennedy, age 21, and Matthew Redd, age 36, were still at the scene and...
1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Madison factory parking lot
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of...
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a...
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
Gerald Rath, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render...
Man arrested in connection to deadly Oldham County hit-and run on Christmas Day

Latest News

Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who...
Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire
Some have said they’ve been without mail for several days to a full week.
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
Rokita said scammers may be taking advantage of people who may be off for the holidays and...
Indiana AG says watch out for scams as the new year approaches
Downtown Louisville, Ky. as seen from the SkyTrack camera in Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Wet and warm end to 2022
Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over...
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s