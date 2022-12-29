Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time

Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man charged with manslaughter for the death of a 3-year-old girl in March 2020 has been sentenced to probation.

Ismael Graham was originally charged in Dec. 2021 for the death of Fayth Graham. Fayth had been shot on Lees Lane in Louisville, but lived in New Albany, Ind.

Fayth was taken to the hospital where she later died.

According to an arrest report, Ismael Graham lived at the location at Lees Lane, but officials did not confirm the relationship between the two individuals.

The Office of the Commonwealth Attorney said Graham would be sentenced to five years probation for his charge, and would not spend time in prison unless arrested during the probation period.

