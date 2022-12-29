Mayor Fischer, Congressman Yarmuth announce transportation grants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced grants that will help transform major roadways in downtown Louisville.

Fischer was joined by Congressman John Yarmuth for Wednesday’s announcements, discussing two major projects that are being funded by these grants.

One of those projects is ‘Broadway All The Way,’ which needs more time to research ideas from travelers and businesses from the area. This project will also plan the transformations that will happen around that area in the next few years.

The other project is ‘Re-imagined 9th Street,’ which will see large changes to the area coming soon.

“The Re-imagined 9th Street Grant will break down what’s long been called this divide along 9th Street between downtown and the west end of Louisville, the Russell neighborhood, and beyond“ Fischer said, “by creating what’s a broad boulevard that’s too big, and too difficult to cross, and turn that into an inviting and inclusive roadway that focuses on pedestrians, bus riders, cyclists, cars, and other amenities.”

Fischer also said this will be a massive transformation of the space in terms of unifying our city.

