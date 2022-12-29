Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Fischer unveils historic marker memorializing Breonna Taylor, protests

Mayor Greg Fischer joined family and friends of Breonna Taylor to unveil a new historical...
Mayor Greg Fischer joined family and friends of Breonna Taylor to unveil a new historical marker in Jefferson Square Park that memorializes the tragic deaths of Taylor, David “YaYa” McAtee, Tyler Gerth, and George Floyd.(MetroTV)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer joined family and friends of Breonna Taylor, David “YaYa” McAtee and Tyler Gerth to unveil a new historical marker in Jefferson Square Park that memorializes their tragic deaths on Wednesday.

The marker also memorializes the racial justice protests that took place in more than 2,000 U.S. cities in 2020 that were in response to the death of Taylor, George Floyd and others across the country.

“The marker will in no way diminish the tremendous pain that they suffer still,” Fischer said in a release, “but we believed it was critical that we acknowledge the history behind the tragedies of 2020, the resulting demonstrations, and reason for the important reforms and policy changes that resulted and are still underway.”

Before the unveiling, Fischer thanked the Taylor, McAtee, and Gerth families for their hands in moving the city forward, even during a time of great personal loss.

“I am grateful to stand here today and be a part of history,” Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer said in a release, “Thank you to Mayor Fischer for dedicating a historical marker ensuring our babies do not get swept away in history. There is so much work to be done, but actions like the one taken today help further that work.”

Beyond immediate reforms, including Breonna’s Law, the Mayor said the events of 2020 set off a powerful and intense commitment to confronting structural and systemic racism in our city and our country.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

