Meade County Water District restoring service for customers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some customers who receive water service from the Meade County Water District should begin seeing service return, according to a release.

The district said some areas may have lower than usual pressure, but customers should have some water available at the tap.

Work is continuing to restore service to all MCWD customers, and the district asks those with water to continue conserving use while the system fully recovers.

Customers with the Meade County Water District were first informed Monday evening they could be without service as supply was unable to keep up with demand.

The district said a boil water advisory remains in effect due to a systemwide outage and will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.