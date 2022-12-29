Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Mom calls 911 to say she stabbed her 3-year-old to death, police say

Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.(Miami-Dade County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida mother is facing charges after police said she called 911 to report that she had stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death.

According to a report from the North Miami Beach Police Department, 24-year-old Jellisa Baxter was arrested Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a call from Baxter, who said she stabbed her young daughter in their apartment. Baxter told police she initially tried to strangle the child, but when that didn’t work, she stabbed her multiple times, the police report said.

First responders pronounced the child dead when they arrived at the apartment. They described her as having multiple deep stab wounds to her chest, neck and face. The knife was found lying next to her body on the floor.

Baxter remained on the scene when police arrived, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Baxter is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, jail records show. She is being held without bond at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

Mayor Greg Fischer joined family and friends of Breonna Taylor to unveil a new historical...
‘Complete lack of reverence’: River City FOP responds to racial justice marker
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
College scandal middleman blames ‘winning at all costs’
Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.
Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
Department of Homeland Security
Homeland Security warns of domestic extremist threats in connection with asylum ban’s end