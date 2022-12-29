Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Children’s Hospital issues car seat safety warnings

Lewis County participates in child passenger safety
Lewis County participates in child passenger safety(WGEM)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While many parents may have bought or received car seats over the holiday season, officials warn that some car seats may not be safe for children.

Norton Children’s Hospital is issuing warnings about fake car seats, stating while they may look authentic, they can pose a risk for children involved in crashes.

Some signs to tell if a care seat is fake include looking for a warning sticker to confirm the car seat conforms to all U.S. safety standards or a manufacturer label with the date the car seat was created.

Legitimate car seats should also come with a safety manual, Norton Children’s Hospital said.

Officials said while fake car seats can often look authentic, it can cause serious injuries in children.

“We see that car seats are made up of a lot of plastic, and they are designed to absorb that crash force and help the child ride down that crash,” Kinzie Evrard with Norton Children’s Hospital said. “If it’s a counterfeit, the whole car seat could just fall apart and none of that crash force is going to be absorbed. Therefore, the child can be seriously hurt or killed.”

Companies that sell legitimate car seats are going after counterfeit sellers online. However, sellers can often change their names, making it hard to catch the counterfeiters.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video

Latest News

The New Year is approaching fast, and some people may be putting too much pressure on...
Health officials provide tips to ease stress of New Year’s resolutions
Officials are warning about the importance of not walking or playing near ice over bodies of...
Firefighters perform ice rescue training near Prospect
Metro Health & Wellness’ main location partially open after flooding inside building
It’s cold outside! So cold that you could quickly get frostbite if your skin is exposed to the...
Norton Healthcare gives tips on protection from cold weather