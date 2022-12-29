Norton Healthcare sees decline in emergency room visits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare said they are having fewer emergency room visits in December compared to November.

Norton Healthcare’s Lynn Choate said there were 2,500 more children and 1,000 more adults visiting the emergency room at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital in November.

According to Norton Healthcare, they saw an increase in visits because of the flu, RSV, and COVID. COVID cases were the smallest of the three, however.

Choate also said that numbers were also up for the Norton Hospital emergency room downtown at that time.

In December, Norton Healthcare said they have seen about 1,000 less patients, both children and adults, across all their emergency departments.

