Pothole patching on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-Move Kentucky will be patching potholes on Interstate 265 on Thursday, according to a release.

I-Move Kentucky said the project will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with rolling lane closures on the Gene Snyder Freeway between Shelbyville Road and Old Henry Road.

The work schedule may change due to weather or other unexpected events.

The release said signage will be placed in advance of the construction zones to alert travelers. Drivers should use caution when traveling through active work zones.

I-Move Kentucky is a project that is focused on improving four major sections of I-265, I-71 and I-64 in Jefferson and Oldham counties.

