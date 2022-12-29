Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Pothole patching on Gene Snyder Freeway

(Source: WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - I-Move Kentucky will be patching potholes on Interstate 265 on Thursday, according to a release.

I-Move Kentucky said the project will last from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with rolling lane closures on the Gene Snyder Freeway between Shelbyville Road and Old Henry Road.

The work schedule may change due to weather or other unexpected events.

The release said signage will be placed in advance of the construction zones to alert travelers. Drivers should use caution when traveling through active work zones.

I-Move Kentucky is a project that is focused on improving four major sections of I-265, I-71 and I-64 in Jefferson and Oldham counties.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Man arrested after police chase that injured 2 LMPD officers
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said multiple lanes on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road...
Emergency repair on I-65 closes southbound lanes
Louisville Metro Snow Team announced it is making a second pass over snow routes treating slick...
Metro Snow Team continues road treatment, roads in ‘good driving condition’
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup
Kentucky’s steep, hilly highways have been a particular problem for semis since snow and temps...
I-71 closes again south of Cincinnati: ‘Avoid this area’