Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The drainage gate was damaged overnight on Wednesday, and KYTC said the extended closure of the right lane will allow ample time for concrete used in the repair to cure.

Drivers are asked to use caution and adjust their commutes to accommodate the lane closure.

KYTC said the length of the delay could be adjusted if weather or other unforeseen issues occur.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.