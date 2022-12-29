Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

Lane closure
Lane closure(mgn)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.

The drainage gate was damaged overnight on Wednesday, and KYTC said the extended closure of the right lane will allow ample time for concrete used in the repair to cure.

Drivers are asked to use caution and adjust their commutes to accommodate the lane closure.

KYTC said the length of the delay could be adjusted if weather or other unforeseen issues occur.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Christian Andrew Phillips, 53, has been charged with four counts of voyeurism and two counts of...
Man accused of recording videos of victims, including minors, in business bathroom

Latest News

Pothole patching on Gene Snyder Freeway
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said multiple lanes on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road...
Emergency repair on I-65 closes southbound lanes
Louisville Metro Snow Team announced it is making a second pass over snow routes treating slick...
Metro Snow Team continues road treatment, roads in ‘good driving condition’
The efforts to alleviate backup traffic from mile-marker 55 to mile-marker 69 in Gallatin...
Speed limit reduced on I-71/75 in NKY as crews work to clear Gallatin County backup