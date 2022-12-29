Contact Troubleshooters
Repairs to freeze-related flood damage could take months in some cases

By David Mattingly
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The deep freeze over the weekend brought a water-soaked Christmas for some families.

Calls for service continue to come in from homeowners hit with broken pipes and water damage.

In some cases, the spraying water, the soaked belongings, collapsed ceilings and submerged floors are just the beginning of a potentially lengthy ordeal.

”6 to 9 months is not out of the question,” President of Paul Davis Restoration Charlie Horn said. “And then you’ve got supply chain issues that we’re all dealing with drywall, trim and flooring and windows and things like that. So, it’s a long process.”

Paul Davis Restoration reports more than 200 people on a waiting list Thursday with more calls expected.

”This is definitely the biggest freeze event that I can remember,” Horn said.

According to Horn, the people who acted quickly are the lucky ones. A prompt response can get a family back home in a matter of days. However, he said it is a different story when repairs to walls, ceilings and floors are needed.

The only silver lining might be that the damage comes from tap water, not contaminated flood water.

”In this case, it’s clean water, and that means a lot of items, carpeting, pad, drywall,” Horn said. “If we can get to them quick enough those can be saved. Those can be dried all day long.”

