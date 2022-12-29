Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UofL linebacker Monty Montgomery joins Christopher 2X Game Changers youth advisory board

Another University of Louisville athlete will be joining a local nonprofit to inspire...
Another University of Louisville athlete will be joining a local nonprofit to inspire educational growth and encouragement in children.(Christopher 2X Game Changers)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another University of Louisville athlete will be joining a local nonprofit to inspire educational growth and encouragement in children.

Monty Montgomery, current Defensive Linebacker for the University’s football program, is joining Christopher 2X Game Changers’ youth advisory board, according to a release.

He will work alongside Hercy Miller, UofL basketball guard, who joined as a youth ambassador in July 2022.

“As a student-athlete and as someone who believes that education saves lives. I am thrilled to be a part of an organization that is impacting the lives of the youngest citizens among us and cannot wait until the rest of my Cardinal family can feel the impact of what we do when we engage the community,” Montgomery said in a release, “I’m honored to be a part of this great team effort.”

Montgomery and Miller will work to support early childhood education and victims of gun violence, advocating for peace and justice.

“This is fantastic to now have a second UofL Cardinal student-athlete join the community impact efforts of 2X Game Changers,” non-violence advocate Christopher 2X said. “Monty is a beautiful addition to our team-building action. On behalf of our organization, we are thrilled that Monty and Hercy will bring great energy and caring hands to the 2X Game Changers kids and their families.”

For more information on the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 10300 block of Dixie Highway.
USPS mail carrier, another person injured in shooting near Valley Station funeral home
Man arrested after police chase that injured 2 LMPD officers
State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Officials have identified the 28-year-old woman who died in a crash early Monday morning.
28-year-old woman killed in deadly crash near Lynn Stadium identified

Latest News

Pothole patching on Gene Snyder Freeway
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
Mayor Greg Fischer joined family and friends of Breonna Taylor to unveil a new historical...
Mayor Fischer unveils historic marker memorializing Breonna Taylor, protests
It’s something not easily noticed because it’s not boldly marked on a favorite jar of jelly or...
Make Ends Meet: How to handle shrinkflation