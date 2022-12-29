UofL linebacker Monty Montgomery joins Christopher 2X Game Changers youth advisory board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another University of Louisville athlete will be joining a local nonprofit to inspire educational growth and encouragement in children.

Monty Montgomery, current Defensive Linebacker for the University’s football program, is joining Christopher 2X Game Changers’ youth advisory board, according to a release.

He will work alongside Hercy Miller, UofL basketball guard, who joined as a youth ambassador in July 2022.

“As a student-athlete and as someone who believes that education saves lives. I am thrilled to be a part of an organization that is impacting the lives of the youngest citizens among us and cannot wait until the rest of my Cardinal family can feel the impact of what we do when we engage the community,” Montgomery said in a release, “I’m honored to be a part of this great team effort.”

Montgomery and Miller will work to support early childhood education and victims of gun violence, advocating for peace and justice.

“This is fantastic to now have a second UofL Cardinal student-athlete join the community impact efforts of 2X Game Changers,” non-violence advocate Christopher 2X said. “Monty is a beautiful addition to our team-building action. On behalf of our organization, we are thrilled that Monty and Hercy will bring great energy and caring hands to the 2X Game Changers kids and their families.”

For more information on the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization, click or tap here.

