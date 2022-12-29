Woman dies, family loses mobile home in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire confirmed one person died following a mobile home fire that took place in the Iroquois neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Amy Lunce said she owns the mobile home destroyed in at Kenwood Mobile Home Park. She is a mother of three children and does not have insurance.

Lunce said her family has lost everything, and right now it is hard for her to have any hope.

”We need everything,” Lunce said. “From sheets, to towels, to dishes, to clothes.”

A neighbor called Lunce to tell her that her home was on fire Wednesday night, she said.

Louisville Fire Department were called in at 8:22 p.m. at the 4400 of Taylor Blvd and arrived four minutes later.

The fire was under control at 8:32 p.m.

Lunce said none of her family was home. She arrived right after the fire department and watched as they put out the flames.

While on the scene, firefighters found one adult who had died.

Lunce said a woman who had broken into the home died inside.

”She was known in the neighborhood of just walking in people’s houses,” Lunce said. ”I just feel really sorry for the woman who died and her family.”

The property manager, neighbors, and Lunce said they believe the woman who died started the fire.

LFD Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

