1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Madison factory parking lot

Two other men, Christian Kennedy, age 21, and Matthew Redd, age 36, were still at the scene and...
Two other men, Christian Kennedy, age 21, and Matthew Redd, age 36, were still at the scene and were immediately detained.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police are leading an investigation into a shooting within a factory parking lot in Madison.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Madison Precision Products, located at 94 E 400 North. The factory creates aluminum die-cast products for engine parts.

According to a Facebook post from Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles, when officers arrived, they located the body of Justin Hall, age 34, in the parking lot.

Two other men, Christian Kennedy, age 21, and Matthew Redd, age 36, were still at the scene and were immediately detained.

The shooting happened on Thursday at Madison Precision Products, located at 94 E 400 North.
The shooting happened on Thursday at Madison Precision Products, located at 94 E 400 North.

ISP said initial information gathered by investigators showed the three men arrived in the parking lot just before the shooting, and began fighting which led to Hall being shot and killed.

Wheeles said investigators do not believe the incident was specifically related to Madison Precision. They also believe the incident was not random and there is no danger to the public.

Both Kennedy and Redd have been arrested on preliminary charges of murder, with formal charges soon to come from the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office, according to the release.

ISP said once formal charges are filed, Kennedy and Redd will both face initial appearances in the Jefferson County Circuit Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

