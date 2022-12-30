Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire

Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who...
Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside.

The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m., according to officials.

Rick Tonini, St. Matthews Fire spokesman, said the woman who owned the home was asleep on the second floor when she heard her smoke detector go off.

The woman had left her bedroom through the window and got onto the roof, where firefighters were able to help her off.

The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge...
The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m. on Friday.(WAVE News)

Crews said a cat was found within the home and was rescued. Tonini confirmed the cat and the woman are in good condition.

The fire was located within the kitchen of the home and was extinguished in around 25 minutes.

“The fire didn’t spread beyond the one room, but the fire was going pretty good,” Tonini said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two other men, Christian Kennedy, age 21, and Matthew Redd, age 36, were still at the scene and...
1 dead, 2 arrested following shooting in Madison factory parking lot
Ishmael Graham is charged for allegedly killing Fayth Graham in March of 2020.
Man charged with shooting death of 3-year-old girl will not serve jail time
William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of...
Louisville man charged with attempted murder of police officer following police chase
An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a...
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
Gerald Rath, 58, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render...
Man arrested in connection to deadly Oldham County hit-and run on Christmas Day

Latest News

Some have said they’ve been without mail for several days to a full week.
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over...
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
New nonstop flights from Louisville to Boston will be available from the Louisville Muhammad...
Delta adds nonstop flight service from Louisville to Boston
Generic image of crash scene
Man dies after being struck by semi-truck on I-65 in Clark County