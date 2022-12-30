Cat rescued in early morning St. Matthews house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fire crews early Friday morning worked to extinguish a house fire and save a furry friend who was trapped inside.

The St. Matthews Fire Protection District was called to a fire in the 600 block of Breckinridge Lane around 8:15 a.m., according to officials.

Rick Tonini, St. Matthews Fire spokesman, said the woman who owned the home was asleep on the second floor when she heard her smoke detector go off.

The woman had left her bedroom through the window and got onto the roof, where firefighters were able to help her off.

Crews said a cat was found within the home and was rescued. Tonini confirmed the cat and the woman are in good condition.

The fire was located within the kitchen of the home and was extinguished in around 25 minutes.

“The fire didn’t spread beyond the one room, but the fire was going pretty good,” Tonini said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

