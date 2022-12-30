Contact Troubleshooters
Delta adds nonstop flight service from Louisville to Boston

New nonstop flights from Louisville to Boston will be available from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport next year.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New nonstop flights from Louisville to Boston will be available from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport next year.

The new daily flight offered by Delta Air Lines will begin on May 8, 2023, according to a release from the airport.

“This news from Delta is a great way to close out the year,” Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said in a release. “We welcome their investment and support with more options at SDF, which speak very highly to the strength of our market and interest from area travelers.”

Delta said the flight allows visitors to more easily visit the Northeast and to improve connectivity to locations such as Paris, Amsterdam, London, Dublin and more.

The new flight is one of multiple nonstop destinations offered by Delta, including Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis and New York.

For more information, visit the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport’s website.

