FORECAST: Here comes the rain!

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain likely overnight
  • Drier weather in time for Saturday afternoon with a calm start to 2023 expected
  • Watching strong storm potential early Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain is moving in from the west this evening and we’ll see heavier, widespread rains through a good chunk of the overnight hours.

Those widespread rains will taper down to off and on showers after 4AM Saturday. Temperatures will stay steady in the 50s.

Saturday’s shower chance will be in the morning hours, with decreasing rain chances through the lunchtime hour and beyond.

We’ll see temperatures in the 50s during the afternoon after a slightly warmer start to the day. New Year’s Eve will feature a dry night with manageable temperatures!

The forecast will cooperate nicely with any late night plans to ring in the new year. As temperatures slide into the 40s a light jacket will likely be needed.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on New Year’s Day. Sunday will be another mild one with highs near 60.

Most of Monday is dry but we’ll watch for increasing storm chances during the evening after a day in the 60s.

Storms early in the day on Tuesday could be strong, but the main threat of severe weather appears to be southwest of our area. We’ll keep an eye on this potential.

After the storms on Tuesday we’ll see temperatures tumble back into the 40s for a good chunk of next week.

