FORECAST: Rain chances on the rise for Friday night

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers grow more wide spread late Friday/early Saturday
  • As the sun goes down Saturday, so do the rain chances making for a drier NYE
  • Watching early week storm chances, as a few could be on the strong side

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain chances increase overnight on Friday as showers grow more widespread with an approaching cold front. Temperatures remain mild, only falling into the 50s for morning lows.

Saturday begins with with a wet start as several rounds of rain move through the region. The majority of the rain will take place through the first half of the day, with a much drier afternoon and evening. Temperatures stay mild, with highs in the 50s.

New Year’s Eve will feature a dry night with manageable temperatures! The forecast will cooperate nicely with any late night plans to ring in the new year, as temperatures slide into the 40s a light jacket will likely be needed.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on New Year’s Day. Sunday will be another mild day with highs in the 50s.

Monday night and into early Tuesday morning brings the next round of rain and the slim chance of a strong storm or two.

As of right now, the majority of the severe weather looks to stay well south and west of WAVE Country. We’ll continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as needed, stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

